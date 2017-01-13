Federal prosecutor: I'll keep working until Trump says no

Federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade says she loves her job as U.S. attorney for eastern Michigan and will keep working unless Donald Trump's new administration tells her to step aside.

U.S. attorneys are appointed by presidents and confirmed by the Senate. McQuade has been in charge for seven years.

At a news conference Friday, McQuade said her future is a "fair question." She then added, "I'm not dead yet."

McQuade says she'll defer to the judgment of the incoming Trump administration. She was an assistant U.S. attorney in Detroit, specializing in national security crimes, when President Barack Obama nominated her as U.S. attorney in 2009.

In Grand Rapids, U.S. Attorney Patrick Miles Jr. says he'll step down when Trump takes office next week.

