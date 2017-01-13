Grant creates summer camp for Flint students

A new grant is sparking opportunities for students in Flint.

Ford Motor Company awarded $32,000 to Kettering University. The grant will create the Flint Schools Summer Day Camp, which will be up and running this July.

"It will be a day camp for two weeks where they actually learn how to program a Ford Mustang car and drive it. And they also build a robot and they're going to get some SAT training in between," said Bob Nichols, robotics director at Kettering.

Nichols said the summer camp is open to high school students in Flint.

"This will give a lot of high school students an opportunity to rethink what they're doing. If they want to pursue a stem career, then we can help them develop and take the right courses to get there," he said.

While it is just the start, Nichols is hoping to keep the program growing.

"Really, we need to get the elementary level. That's where we really need to get to these kids in Flint. So by the time they head to high school they're already taking the right courses," Nichols said.

The summer camp takes about 20 students. They will be chosen based on an application process which should be out by Feb. 21.

