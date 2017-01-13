All lanes back open on I-69 following crash - WNEM TV 5

All lanes back open on I-69 following crash

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A vehicle accident on I-69 as caused the left lane to close.

The closure was on the eastbound lane just after the Irish Road Exit in Genesee County.

The accident was reported about 4:30 p.m. and was cleared about 5:30 p.m.

