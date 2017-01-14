Fire destroys vacant house in Mt. Morris Township - WNEM TV 5

Fire destroys vacant house in Mt. Morris Township

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Turner, News Producer
Connect
MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A huge fire destroyed a vacant home Friday evening.

Firefighters responded to the 6100 block of Elden Road in Mount Morris Township shortly after 11 p.m. 

Flames were already shooting through the roof of the vacant home when crews arrived.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.