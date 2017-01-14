Naked woman leads MSP on high speed chase

A 48-year-old Georgia woman led Michigan State Police on a high speed chase that spanned across two Mid-Michigan counties.

It happened about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, when a MSP trooper saw a car blaze past him going faster than 100 miles per hour on southbound I-75 near Buena Vista.

After a 25-mile chase, multiple troopers were able to stop the vehicle as it tried to turn off of Vienna Road and back on to the northbound I-75.

Police said they found the woman naked and experiencing a mental episode.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation. It was unclear if drugs were involved in the incident, police said.

No injuries were reported during the chase.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.