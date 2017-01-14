Community activists rally for change in Flint

As we near day 1,000 of the Flint water crisis, people want to know when will the water be safe to drink?

"It hasn't been fun but when you love Flint, you come out here and do what you need to do," Barbie Biggs said.

Biggs is speaking her mind about the trauma the water disaster has caused, but her message is a peaceful one.

"We just want to share and let the people know that we love them and we all have to be as one," she said.

Biggs and dozens of other members of the “Stop the Violence, Increase Education & Peace” organization stood in the cold this weekend, holding signs that encourage people to unify despite the tainted water.

"We are the gatekeepers and we are here to monitor. So like it or not we are here and we want the drugs out and we want the violence to stop. We don't want to use the lead as an excuse," Biggs said.

Biggs son, Dewaun Robinson, was out showing his support for change. He said residents can get through the current challenges by helping each other out.

"We have a whole gamut of issues in the city of Flint. So us just coming together, taking one step at a time, just tackling these issues and getting over these barriers is what we are doing," he said.

Tatiana Amos is just 15-years-old and came to rally Saturday to make sure kids her age know people still care.

"This is serious and everyone needs help and the crime is getting crazy and the water is getting crazy," Amos said.

As for Biggs, she said the best way to combat the public water disaster and other problems plaguing the city is to be a part of the solution.

"If you need something, we are here. We have resources. We have papers with resources. If you need help, come get help," Biggs said.

