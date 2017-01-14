Michigan holds on for 91-85 win

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Derrick Walton scored 16 of his 20 points in the final 7:25, and Michigan held on for a much-needed victory Saturday, 91-85 over Nebraska.

The Wolverines (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten) again faced an opponent that shot terrifically from 3-point range. Nebraska (9-8, 3-2) went 9 of 18, but Michigan matched that percentage by going 11 of 22. Moe Wagner scored 23 points for the Wolverines and Zak Irvin added 21.

Tai Webster had 28 points for Nebraska, and Glynn Watson scored 20 of his 22 in the second half.

Michigan opponents were shooting a staggering 57 percent from 3-point range in conference play before this game. The Wolverines held the Cornhuskers to only three attempts from beyond the arc in the first half, but Nebraska scored 20 of its first 22 points from in the paint and trailed just 40-36 at halftime.

Copyright Associated Press 2016. All rights reserved.