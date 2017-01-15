Alcohol believed to be a factor in a crash that injured two

Two people are hurt after their vehicle crashed into numerous trees early Saturday morning.

It happened at the corner of Bray and Ormes Roads shortly before 2:30 a.m. in Tuscola County.

A Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says, the 34-year-old male driver from Vassar had to be flown to a Saginaw hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

His passenger, a 25-year-old woman from Millington, was hurt but not seriously. She was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Investigators say the driver was traveling northbound on Bray Road when he lost control of his car, crossed the center line, ran off the roadway on the left side and then struck several trees.

The man was driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

