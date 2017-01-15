UPDATE: Missing teen found safe - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: Missing teen found safe

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
ARGENTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A missing Mid-Michigan teenager has been found safe.

Anna Justine Foland, 13, was last seen getting into an older model, dark-colored vehicle which was being driven by an older woman.

Police said the vehicle also had an 18- to 24-year-old male passenger in the car as well.

Argentine Township Police Department reported late Sunday night the girl had been found safe and returned home.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.