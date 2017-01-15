UPDATE: Missing teen found safe

A missing Mid-Michigan teenager has been found safe.

Anna Justine Foland, 13, was last seen getting into an older model, dark-colored vehicle which was being driven by an older woman.

Police said the vehicle also had an 18- to 24-year-old male passenger in the car as well.

Argentine Township Police Department reported late Sunday night the girl had been found safe and returned home.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.