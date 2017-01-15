Star-studded event honors those who help their community

A star-studded event was held to remember the past, honor the present, and invest in the future.

The Legacy Civic Fund Gala was held at the Temple Theater on Sunday.

"Because we stand on the shoulders of so many people that have done so much for us, " Olivia Williams said.

Williams said this black tie affair was to recognize the people making a difference in their communities.

"It's so important for me to give back. I've done a lot of work. I've been a teacher for 28 years, also city council for 16 years and I was the first female mayor," Wilmer Ham Jones McZee said.

Little Bavaria’s own Dorothy Zehnder was also a guest of honor. She said donating her time and helping people comes second nature to her.

"It has to be in your heart. To give back to people, and for me that's no problem at all," Zehnder said.

The 5th annual event invested in the future as well by celebrating those who have earned college scholarships by improving their neighborhoods.

Brittnie Cannon earned the Legacy Scholarship Award for her work as a volunteer in Saginaw.

"I feel wonderful. I feel like all this hard work I've been putting in is paying off and I'm blessed,” she said.

As for Williams, she said the gathering helps secure a better tomorrow. The proceeds go to healthcare and education programs in the area.

Williams said she hopes this encourages more people to help their neighbors.

"Community service, I believe, is just a duty of being an American citizen," Williams said.

TV5’s Colette Boyd emceed the event.

