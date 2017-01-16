UPDATE: Alleged shoplifters identified thanks to public tips - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: Alleged shoplifters identified thanks to public tips

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Courtesy: Isabella County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Isabella County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Isabella County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Isabella County Sheriff's Office
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say two alleged shoplifters have been identified thanks to the powers of social media. 

Photos from security cameras at the Walmart in Union Township showed two men rolled a loaded cart out of the store. The men then started stuffing the trunk of their car with about $200 worth of stolen items, police said. 

A store employee spotted them and the alleged thieves took off. 

Investigators would appreciate a call if you can identify either one. 

Police asked for the public's help identifying the two men on social media. They received several tips that later led to the identity of both suspects.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.