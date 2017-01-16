UPDATE: Alleged shoplifters identified thanks to public tips

Authorities say two alleged shoplifters have been identified thanks to the powers of social media.

Photos from security cameras at the Walmart in Union Township showed two men rolled a loaded cart out of the store. The men then started stuffing the trunk of their car with about $200 worth of stolen items, police said.

A store employee spotted them and the alleged thieves took off.

Investigators would appreciate a call if you can identify either one.

Police asked for the public's help identifying the two men on social media. They received several tips that later led to the identity of both suspects.

