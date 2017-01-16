Two killed in deadly weekend shootings

It was a deadly weekend for the city of Flint after two people were killed in two separate shootings just hours apart.

The first shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Police said a man and woman were shot at the corner of Corruna and Downey.

We're told the man was killed and the woman's injuries were non-life threatening.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was last listed in good condition.

A few hours later, police responded to the 6800 block of Cecil Drive for a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a woman lying dead in the street from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

