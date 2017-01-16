Two killed in deadly weekend shootings - WNEM TV 5

Two killed in deadly weekend shootings

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Scene at Corruna and Downey. Source: WNEM
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

It was a deadly weekend for the city of Flint after two people were killed in two separate shootings just hours apart. 

The first shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. 

Police said a man and woman were shot at the corner of Corruna and Downey. 

We're told the man was killed and the woman's injuries were non-life threatening. 

She was taken to a local hospital where she was last listed in good condition. 

A few hours later, police responded to the 6800 block of Cecil Drive for a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. 

When police arrived, they found a woman lying dead in the street from a gunshot wound. 

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

