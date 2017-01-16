Community rallies for infant with serious disease

Raising a newborn can be challenging, even when the baby is healthy. It’s even worse when the child suffers from a serious disease.

Aaron and Marilee Faist haven’t had it easy. In October, their son Ian was born with spina bifida, a birth defect where a baby's spinal cord fails to develop properly. He’s been in and out of the hospital since.

Now, the community is coming together to help.

"At this point, I think he's had numerous surgeries. This is the second time he's flown in a helicopter from Ann Arbor from the Bay City or Saginaw area and we just wanted to raise money for him so they aren't so tight with their money,” Lions Club President Trace Lopez said.

At three-months-old, every day is a challenge for the Faist family and every trip to the hospital comes with a list of bills that isn’t getting any shorter.

So this weekend, the Owendale community came to the Lions Club for a benefit breakfast to help Ian and his family.

“The funds from the breakfast will go to medical expenses that the family's insurance didn't cover and things like that,” Lopez said.

Baby Ian and his family were at the fundraiser but had to leave and rush back to the hospital when Ian stopped breathing.

"His father, was here at first and said that there was an emergency that they were taking him by ambulance to the hospital and then we later found out that they were taking him by the helicopter down to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor,” Lopez said.

If you want to help Ian’s family, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the expenses.

Click here to donate.

