Alleged car thief caught on camera

Mt. Pleasant Police are looking for a man who they say is wanted for several car burglaries.

The suspect was seen on convenience store cameras using a victim’s stolen credit cards.

He’s about 6’ tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket with fur around the hood and tan colored pants.

The suspect may have been driving a silver or light blue SUV.

If you have any information, call police.

