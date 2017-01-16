Alleged car thief caught on camera - WNEM TV 5

Neighborhood Crime Alert

Alleged car thief caught on camera

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Mt. Pleasant Police Department Source: Mt. Pleasant Police Department
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

Mt. Pleasant Police are looking for a man who they say is wanted for several car burglaries.

The suspect was seen on convenience store cameras using a victim’s stolen credit cards.

He’s about 6’ tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket with fur around the hood and tan colored pants.  

The suspect may have been driving a silver or light blue SUV.

If you have any information, call police.

