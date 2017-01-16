Grocery store chain looks to hire, expand in Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The Aldi grocery store chain is growing and the expansion is happening quickly.

The company is aggressively looking to hire more staff members for a list of Mid-Michigan stores.

"We're actually doing a large hiring push across the entire state, which is really exciting. We're looking to hire between 100 and 120 sometime in the next month or so to really beef up our numbers and support our upcoming growth,” Shannon Jodoin said.

Jodoin is a district manager for Aldi. She said the company is expanding its offerings because demand is up in Aldi stores where the grocery quality is high and the prices are low.

"We're really fortunate. We have a really great value proposition. We have really great quality food at better prices that you’re going to find anywhere else and so once we win people over they keep coming back and they tell their friends,” Jodoin said.

A job with Aldi comes with a better paycheck than many would expect.

The store is starting manager trainees at $22 dollars an hour and entry-level associates at $11 dollars an hour.

Jodion said the higher pay is not only attractive to applicants but has been beneficial inside the stores.

"We do really believe in putting our people first. When we take care of our people, they're going to then take care of our customers which is good for all of us. So we're really looking for people who are looking for a career and not just a job,” she said.

Aldi plans to open up more stores across the state of Michigan over the next five years.

If you're interested in applying and didn't make the hiring fairs this weekend, you can apply at any Aldi store and online here

