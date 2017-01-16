Armed robbery suspects caught after short chase

A man and woman are in custody after an armed robbery in Clare County.

Dispatch received a 911 call just before 3:30 a.m. Monday from a store clerk at Main Gas Station (Sunrise) in Harrison.

The woman said she had just been robbed at gunpoint by a man.

The suspect made off with an unknown amount of money from the cash register.

The clerk told investigators she was told to kneel down behind the counter when the suspect left the station. She was not hurt during the robbery.

A Clare County deputy saw the suspect vehicle heading west out of Harrison on M-61 shortly after the robbery occurred.

When the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled. The deputy chased the suspect vehicle west out of Harrison on M-61.

The suspect then turned south on Harding Avenue. Near Clarence, the suspect vehicle came to a stop, police said.

A 19-year-old Saginaw man and an 18-year-old Saginaw woman were taken into custody without further incident.

Both were booked in the Clare County Jail pending charges.

Police said an unknown amount of cash as well, as a handgun and a short barreled assault rifle, were recovered from the vehicle.

