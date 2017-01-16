Report: State netting less tax dollars from businesses

Michigan's economy may be growing but not everyone is feeling the impact, including the state government.

According to the Detroit News, the state isn't collecting as many tax dollars as it used to from businesses.

Michigan pulled in $920 million last year from corporate taxes but refunded most of it, ending up with just $40 million.

In comparison, the state netted billions of dollars in 2011.

Experts said its because businesses are paying less than they used to under new tax rates, but they're still allowed to claim credits through a program scrapped in 2012.

