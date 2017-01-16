Community events honor life, legacy of MLK

Martin Luther King, Jr. dedicated his life to ending inequality across the country.

People across Mid-Michigan are coming together Monday to honor his life and his legacy.

Here's a look at events happening in your community.

11th Annual Mentoring Inspiration Breakfast

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Flint will host its 11th Annual Mentoring Inspiration Breakfast on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Diplomat Specialty Pharmacy, 4100 S. Saginaw Street, Flint, MI 48507. Registration is from 8:00-8:30 a.m. with the program beginning promptly at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of the annual Mentoring Inspiration Breakfast is to celebrate Dr. King's legacy through the promotion of a commitment to mentorship and service in our community.



The Flint Children's Museum

From 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. enjoy juice and cookies while designing your own Dreamcatcher and Liberty Bell. Color your own Peace Platter, and complete a word find and crossword puzzle all in honor of a very special man on a very special day that reminds us of the importance of peace, harmony, love and equality for all! Programming and snacks are free with your paid admission into the Museum.

21st Annual Martin Luther King, Jr Unity March and Luncheon

Iota Chi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. in partnership with Delta College Black Faculty and Staff is hosting the 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr Unity March and Luncheon on Monday January 16, 2017 at The Dow Event Center, 303 Johnson Street, Saginaw Michigan. The theme for this year's celebration is "TOGETHER: We Can Help Make Dr. King's Dream A Reality!" The celebration will begin with a "Unity March" at 10:00 a.m. in Saginaw at Franklin Street and Hayden Street (there is a parking lot at this corner). We will march on Franklin Street to The Dow Event Center. It will conclude at the Dow Event Center around 10:30 am. Local K-12 and college students, staff and administrators, local politicians, civic organizations, churches and general public are our usual participants in the Unity March.

Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration at Saginaw High School

Saginaw NAACP ACT-SO along with other Youth Development programs are presenting "The Saginaw Community Wide Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King's Birthday" at 3 p.m. on January 16 p.m. at Saginaw High School. There will be performances and presentations by some of the Nations most talented youths. Performers will include The Saginaw NAACP ACT-SO Jazz Ensemble, The NAACP ACT-SO Dancers, Daniels Den Ministry Chour, The Gamma KAPPA KUDOS , The Gamma KAPPA XINOS, speech on Dr Martin Luther King Jr., and other school and community Youth Groups.. The event is free to the public.

Little Miss Flint gives MLK address

Event begins at 4 p.m. at the Calvary UMC Church at 2111 Flushing Road in Flint.

