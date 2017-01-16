Last day to register for milk refund - WNEM TV 5

Bought milk or milk products in the state of Michigan over the past 14 years? You may be owed a refund.

A $52 million settlement was recently made in a class-action lawsuit against milk processors and distributors accused of price-fixing.

The defendants deny the allegations but reached a settlement to avoid trial.

Jan. 31 is the last day to register for the settlement.

Michigan is one of 15 states involved in the lawsuit, including: 

  • Arizona
  • California
  • District of Columbia
  • Kansas
  • Massachusetts
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • Oregon
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Vermont
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin

Residents who have bought any milk product – including milk, cream cheese, cottage cheese, cream, yogurt - at any grocery store or retailer since 2003 can file for a refund.

No proof of purchase is needed.

The estimated refund per person is between $45-70, but how much money you get back depends on how many people file claims. 

To file a claim, click here

