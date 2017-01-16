Last day to register for milk refund

Bought milk or milk products in the state of Michigan over the past 14 years? You may be owed a refund.

A $52 million settlement was recently made in a class-action lawsuit against milk processors and distributors accused of price-fixing.

The defendants deny the allegations but reached a settlement to avoid trial.

Jan. 31 is the last day to register for the settlement.

Michigan is one of 15 states involved in the lawsuit, including:

Arizona

California

District of Columbia

Kansas

Massachusetts

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

Oregon

South Dakota

Tennessee

Vermont

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Residents who have bought any milk product – including milk, cream cheese, cottage cheese, cream, yogurt - at any grocery store or retailer since 2003 can file for a refund.

No proof of purchase is needed.

The estimated refund per person is between $45-70, but how much money you get back depends on how many people file claims.

To file a claim, click here.

