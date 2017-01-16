1 year anniversary of Amir Hekmati's release

One year ago Mid-Michigan's own Amir Hekmati walked free.

Amir, who grew up in Flint, was imprisoned in Iran for 4 ½ years after going there to visit his family. During the trip the former marine was taken into custody, accused of being a spy.

In January 2012 he was sentenced to death, a sentence that was overturned in March of that same year. A new trial was ordered and in December of 2013 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was released on Jan. 16, 2016.

It was the longest an American had been imprisoned in Iran.

This is what Amir posted on Facebook on today's anniversary.

Congressman Dan Kildee lobbied for his release and traveled oversees to see Hekmati once he was released.

He issued the following statement on today’s anniversary.

“One year ago today, the world watched with joy as Amir Hekmati, after four and a half years of unjust imprisonment in Iran, finally began his journey home. After years of fighting for his release alongside his family, I will never forget the moment that I found out Amir was free. I will always be grateful to the thousands of people across the world that stood with us demanding his release.” “A year later, Amir’s strength and perseverance still amazes me. Despite years of unjust imprisonment, he is as optimistic and hopeful as ever, and I know he has a bright future ahead. Amir Hekmati embodies everything that is great about our country.”

Watch the video to see Amir's homecoming to Flint, and his reaction to being back in Michigan.

