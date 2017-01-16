Pilot escapes after plane goes off runway, catches fire

Authorities say a small plane went off a runway and caught fire at a small Michigan airport, and the pilot escaped with minor injuries.

Sheriff's officials say the pilot lost control Monday morning as he attempted to land at the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport near Howell. The pilot, a 60-year-old man from Batavia, New York, was the only person aboard.

Howell Mayor Nick Proctor tells WHMI-FM he was on his way to a meeting when he saw the plane go off the runway and through a fence, which ripped off the wings and caused the fire. Proctor says he and others helped the pilot, who is being evaluated at a hospital.

It's not clear what caused the aircraft to lose control. Officials say the accident is being investigated.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.