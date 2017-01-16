Shopper's death raises questions about big-box lots

The Michigan Supreme Court has heard arguments in a case that could expand liability for injuries outside big-box stores.

Virginia Rawluszki eventually died from her injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck in the crosswalk of a Menards store in Bay City in 2011. Her family says Menards should have installed stop signs at the crosswalk.

A judge refused to dismiss the lawsuit, and the Michigan appeals court upheld that decision.

Menards says the risk of being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot was open and obvious -- a key legal standard under Michigan law.

An attorney for the victim's family last week urged the state Supreme Court to stay on the sideline and let a jury hear the case.

