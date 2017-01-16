Organizations remember MLK with annual event

Several local organizations held events on Monday to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what he did for the Civil Rights Movement.

"Speechless, very humbled and very honored," said Monica Hernandez-Alaniz, associate counselor at Delta Community College.

Her name was included in the same sentence as King on Monday when she was honored by the college as someone who exemplifies King's work.

"It's amazing that they paved the way and planted seeds. And I'm just a big firm believer that that's what we do daily and we do that for our young people in our community so they can, you know, do the things that he did," Hernandez-Alaniz said.

It was part of the annual Unity Luncheon at the Dow Event Center. The event was preceded by the Unity March.

"We need to find ways to work together and come together as a nation," said Mamie Thorns, diversity expert at Saginaw Valley State University.

Thorns was one of a few dozen people from all walks of life who came together to keep King's dream alive.

"It's something that we will have to continue to do, continue to reach out and embrace our brothers and sisters from all race, culture and ethnicity," Thorns said.

After the march Central Michigan University's First Lady - and keynote speaker - Elizabeth Ross addressed the crowd.

"Get an education. It doesn't matter what field. You know, find your passion and then get trained to do that and find your purpose for life," Ross said.

She believes education is the key to making King's vision a reality.

"I believe it is the equalizer and it can help us all because it opens our minds to view things and to view others differently," Ross said.

As for Hernandez-Alaniz, she said she will do everything she can to carry on King's legacy.

"Just keep going and never stop. You know, keep pushing yourself to do some great things and to impact people," she said.

