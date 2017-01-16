Volunteers keeping MLK's legacy alive

Thousands of Flint residents spent Monday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The baptist minister from Atlanta, Georgia was known for a lot of things, one of which being his service to his community.

More than 100 volunteers came together on Monday to build produce carts and dog houses. They called it a day of service in honor of King.

"Today is important because it gives us an opportunity to honor Dr. Martin Luther King and his legacy. Habitat is all about building communities, building shelter for all. So I think Dr. King would be proud," said Greg Hull, Habitat volunteer.

It was a packed house at the Genesee County Habitat for Humanity. More than 150 volunteers for the University of Michigan - Flint showed up to help.

"It's all about bringing people together and service for out community," said Ashley Everhart, development director for Habitat.

Across the city people rolled up their sleeves.

Mindy Prusa, with the Whaley Children's Center, said the parking lot was full in the morning because of the volunteers.

"It's really life changing for us. We have a lot of employees here, but everybody works 40 plus hours every week. So every extra set of hands on deck helps us," Prusa said.

As for Hull, he said a little bit of time and effort goes a long way and everyone is capable of sharing King's legacy.

"You'd be really surprised at just what you can do. A lot of folks said they are not handy at all and they can't do anything. And then we show them a few tips and they can build a dog house," Hull said.

