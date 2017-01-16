Homeowners celebrate history of their homes with informational signs

Bay City's historic homes are a window into Mid-Michigan's past and represent a grand and glorious era unknown to many living there today.

One neighborhood wants to bring that majestic past into the present for a new generation to see and appreciate.

"Bay City boasts one of the largest historic districts in the state of Michigan with over 800 recognized structures within the Center Avenue neighborhood," said Michelle Roberts Seeds, with the Center Avenue Neighborhood Association.

If you take a walk along Center Avenue you will see signs with the historic background of the homes.

Seeds' organization features 18 of the signs and it wants more historic homeowners to post the signs.

"Our new program offers financial assistance to homeowners within the historic district," Seeds said.

The signs cost about $1,200 each, but with the financial assistance offered by CANA that drops the cost down to about $300.

Homeowners who already post the information in front of their houses love the program and they encourage others to do the same.

"I would say you should be very proud of the history of your home and to be able to put the sign up, you're sharing that with the community. And we should continue to provide that," said Ashley Sabourin, Bay City resident.

Faye Smith and her husband have lived in one of the historic homes since the 1970s.

"I can't tell you how many times in the summertime, how many people walking down the street and stopping to read the sign about the information from sign to sign, so it's giving people a good history of Bay City," Smith said.

