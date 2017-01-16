Study: Many MI residents unable to afford water bills

A new study said millions of people could soon get water and sewer bills they no longer can afford.

The reasons are illustrated by a city where residents can't even trust what's coming out of the pipe.

Residents across the area are noticing increases in their water bills, despite credit reductions. According to Michigan State University researchers, they are not along. Aging water infrastructure and population decline in inner cities are contributing to an affordability crisis.

A new study ranked Michigan 12 among states with the highest concentration of areas where families cannot afford water and sewer bills. When you add the ongoing water crisis, Flint residents said it is too much to bare.

"The city has a tendency to place liens against someone's house now if the water is behind, their bills. Which I think is totally unfortunate because as you know, why should you pay for poison," said Fredrick Jones, Flint resident.

Lifetime Flint residents said they feel like they are getting ripped off.

"We're paying too much," Angie Maynard said.

Nationwide water rates have increased 41 percent since 2010. If the trend continues for another five years more than 35 percent of U.S. households could find themselves priced out of water and sewer services.

