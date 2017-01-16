Officials remember MLK's assassination and its impact

The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shocked a nation and gave his movement a martyr that generations continue to rally around.

Saginaw County Chief Judge Terry Clark recalled the day King was assassinated. He knew at that moment he wanted to be the best person he could be.

"I remember being in junior high when Dr. King was killed. And just the profound impact that had on all of us. Here was a man who was trying to make life better for me and look what he gave. He gave the ultimate sacrifice," Clark said.

Clark was not the only person who was touched by the life and legacy of King.

"He really delivered a message that says we can progress as a society and we can use non-violent means to do so," U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee said.

Like Clark, Kildee said King's death is a moment he will never forget.

"It opened my eyes to the public debate that was taking place and it's obviously something that has stuck with me my whole life," Kildee said.

State Rep. Vanessa Guerra is too young to have seen King in person, but she said the lessons learned from his life will carry on.

"He completely understood that there are reasons why we need to get motivated and be involved in government, but also that you know love speaks louder than hate and that we need to do all that we can to bring people together," Guerra said.

Clark insists he would not be a judge if it was not for King.

"Who would've ever thought that myself, a kid from Buena Vista, would someday become the chief judge of the entire Saginaw County court system? I mean, somebody that looks like me? That's a result of Dr. King. That's what it's all about," Clark said.

