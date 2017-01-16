Woman, 20, dies in sledding accident at Boyne Mountain - WNEM TV 5

Woman, 20, dies in sledding accident at Boyne Mountain

Stock photo Stock photo
Boyne Falls, MI (AP) -

A sheriff says a Detroit-area woman has died after falling off a sled and into a building at Boyne Mountain Resort.

Charlevoix County Sheriff Sheriff's Charles Vondra says 20-year-old Sally Ottenhoff of Grosse Pointe Park died at a hospital following the accident about 3 a.m. Sunday. She had been staying with family and friends at a private condominium at the northern Michigan resort.

Vondra says Ottenhoff was traveling at a high speed when she either fell or jumped from a round orange saucer. Her momentum carried her another 30 yards before she struck the building,

Boyne Mountain president and general manager Ed Grice issued a statement saying the resort doesn't allow the use of any form of sledding equipment on trails intended for skiing and snowboarding.

