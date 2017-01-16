Police union upset over internal report on race, equality

The union representing Detroit police officers wants Chief James Craig to disband a committee looking at racial attitudes inside the department.

An internal report released last week said there are conflicts between some black officers and higher-ranking white officers. Mark Diaz, head of the union, says the group hasn't heard those complaints.

And if the union hears complaints, Diaz says, he takes them to the department.

He told reporters Monday the report creates a hostile atmosphere. While the report criticizes commanding officers, Diaz says the negative information rubs off on everyone.

About 70 percent of the department is black.

Craig, who is black, said he treats racial issues seriously. But he said most instances in the report were based on what he considers to be perception and rumors.

