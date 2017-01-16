UPDATE: Donations pour in for woman killed in icy crash

A GoFundMe account has been set up after a woman died when a van crashed into a tree in a weather-related crash Monday night.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. in the 12000 block of Lapeer Road, between Cummings Road and Washburn Road in Davison Township.

The driver of the van, a 27-year-old man from Davison, lost control of the vehicle due to icy roads and crashed into a tree, police said.

Also inside the van was 23-year-old Kaitlyn Becker of Lapeer, her 2-year-old boy and her 1-month-old infant.

Becker was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver and the two children were taken to Hurley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigators believe the icy road conditions were a major factor in the crash. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be involved, they said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral costs and other expenses. You can find it here.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Davison Township Police at 810-653-5656.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.