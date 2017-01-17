Man found dead in vehicle - WNEM TV 5

Man found dead in vehicle

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle. 

Police discovered the man Monday night in the 1100 block of Lomita Avenue in Flint. 

They're calling his death "suspicious," but are not providing any other details at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.