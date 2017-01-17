Man found dead in vehicle

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle.

Police discovered the man Monday night in the 1100 block of Lomita Avenue in Flint.

They're calling his death "suspicious," but are not providing any other details at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.