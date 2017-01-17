Is Mother Nature giving you the winter blues?

With this sudden blast of freezing rain and ice, it's possible Mother Nature could be leaving you feeling down and wishing for spring.

There are ways you can fight off the winter blues, though.

First, take advantage of the extra time indoors by getting a jump start on projects that need your attention.

Whether that's cleaning out your closet or organizing the garage, getting up and moving around can have a positive impact on your mood.

It can also be a great time to get in touch with your artsy side while doing things you love - like listening to music while you cook or painting pictures with your kids.

