Hundreds without power as freezing rain showers Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Hundreds without power as freezing rain showers Mid-Michigan

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
MUNGER, MI (WNEM) -

Hundreds of homes are without power Tuesday morning as freezing rain showers Mid-Michigan. 

Consumers Energy reported more than 300 customers are left in the dark in Saginaw and Bay County, just east of Zilwaukee Township and just south of Portsmouth Township. 

A crew has been assigned to the area, but a cause is still unknown. 

An estimated restoration time has been set for 9:45 a.m. 

To see the outage map, click here. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.