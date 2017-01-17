Hundreds without power as freezing rain showers Mid-Michigan

Hundreds of homes are without power Tuesday morning as freezing rain showers Mid-Michigan.

Consumers Energy reported more than 300 customers are left in the dark in Saginaw and Bay County, just east of Zilwaukee Township and just south of Portsmouth Township.

A crew has been assigned to the area, but a cause is still unknown.

An estimated restoration time has been set for 9:45 a.m.

To see the outage map, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.