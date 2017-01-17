Freeze! Roads dangerously icy across Mid-Michigan

A messy mix of wintry weather gave way to a slippery morning commute.

We had everything from rain to sleet to freezing rain and even some snow Monday night. The precipitation shifted back and forth as temperatures fluctuated heading into Tuesday morning.

Viewers are reporting secondary roads in several counties are nearly impossible to drive on due to the ice. Many Mid-Michigan residents are also sending in photos of their driveways and backyards flooded and then iced over.

Skating rink, anyone?

Dozens of school closures were also reported Tuesday. To see a full list, click here.

Motorists are reminded to use caution while driving today. Give yourself extra time during your commute and don’t follow too close to other vehicles to allow more time to stop.

>>>Slideshow: Dangerously icy roads across Mid-Michigan<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.