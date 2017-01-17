Traffic Alert: Heavy flooding closes roads

8 Mile Road in Bay County closed due to water over the road

Flooding from an overnight mixture of precipitation has caused roads in both Saginaw and Bay Counties to close.

Crews closed 8 Mile Road between Wilder and Ott in Bay County on Tuesday afternoon due to water over the road.

Hermansau Street between Weiss and Shattuck in Saginaw County was closed early Tuesday morning due to heavy flooding in the area.

A messy night of wintry weather made for a slippery morning commute. Mid-Michigan saw everything from rain to sleet to freezing rain, and even some snow Monday night.

The area shifted back and forth between precipitation types all night as temperatures fluctuated heading into the morning. Rain then took over as warmer temperatures arrived.

>>>Slideshow: Dangerously icy roads<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.