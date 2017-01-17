Above-average temps return this week, possibly beyond

On messy days like today around Mid-Michigan, the forecast is centered on the current conditions, justifiably so. But now that the wintry mix and rain showers are on their way out, we can take a look at other interesting pieces of the forecast.

Like every morning, I was reading the forecast discussions from the National Weather Service offices around the state of Michigan. When I was reading the discussion from the office in Grand Rapids, which is the office that issues alerts for Clare, Isabella, and Gratiot counties, one part of it caught my eye.

The local office forecaster referred to the long-term part of the forecast (Thursday night - Monday) as "rather unusual for this time of year... where normally we see some of the coldest air of the season".

While the focus on Wake Up was the early morning drive, this was something that peaked my interest and I decided to look into the data.

Where should we be for this time of year?

When looking at average high temperatures, the last few weeks of January and the first few weeks of February see average high temperatures right around the upper 20s to lower 30s.

As we move farther into February, those average highs steadily climb into the middle 30s, with upper 30s and lower 40s achieved in March.

Of course, these are just averages. We know all too well as Michiganders that we've had plenty of cold snaps in February (hello, February 2014).

What's ahead?

After today, we'll see an increase in high temperatures over the next days. We'll be near 40° tomorrow, with a jump into the middle 40s late this week into the weekend. For reference, we've attached the 7-Day Forecast in this article, and you can always reference it 24/7, under the weather tab on our homepage.

These temperatures are great news for those longing for spring, as these temperatures reflect values we typically see in mid to late March. However, it's not so great news for those who are waiting for some fresh powder or a day out on the ice.

So just how long do these warmer temperatures stick around? It's usually tough to say as our models can be very inconsistent beyond the next seven days.

But a quick glance at the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook indicate we have a good chance to keep above-normal temperatures through the next 6 to 10 days. Their outlook, which we've attached in the article, gives most of Michigan an 80% chance of above-normal temps through January 26th.

While our minds like to think 40s for days that are above-normal, it's important to remember that normal temperatures are right around 29-30 for Saginaw and Flint, so a day in the mid 30s would be considered above-average.

With Frankenmuth's Snowfest happening next week, let's hope we don't stray too far above-average!

