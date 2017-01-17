Detroit-area woman allegedly stabbed non-committal boyfriend

A 29-year-old Detroit-area woman accused of repeatedly stabbing her sleeping boyfriend after he refused to commit to her faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted of assault with intent to murder.

Batina Jackson of Roseville was ordered held on $250,000 bond at her arraignment Tuesday. She faces a Feb. 1 preliminary examination.

Roseville Police Chief James Berlin says the 39-year-old victim was stabbed nine times in his back and neck Sunday evening. They say he's hospitalized in serious condition and expected to recover.

Police learned the two had argued earlier over the victim's refusal to make a commitment to Jackson since they had only been dating a short time. Berlin says the Detroit man "woke up in some pain and his girlfriend stabbing him with a steak knife."

