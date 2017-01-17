Library teams up with organ donation organization to expand donor list

The Genesee District Library is teaming up with Gift of Life Michigan to get people registered as organ donors.

Greg Griffin needs a kidney transplant. He has been waiting for nearly three years on an organ donation list.

"I go three days a week to the dialysis center. Afterward, you are just totally wiped out. You don't want to do anything but sleep," Griffin said.

His wife Shalonda works at the library. She came up with the idea of trying to expand the organ donation list by giving people the chance to sign up at the library. It's a takeoff of a week long program at other libraries in Michigan.

She is happy her idea will hopefully help out her husband and other people who need an organ donation. The district is all on board with that idea.

"When you have an employee like Shalonda come to you with this passion and intensity and wonderful program, such as libraries for life and the gift of life, it's pretty easy to say yes," Library Director Dave Conklin said.

Residents will now be able to sign up when they go to the library.

"One organ donor has the potential to save eight lives. One tissue donor has the potential to improve the quality of life for up to 75 people. A cornea donor can give sight to two blind people. It really is an amazing gift that at the end of your life goes on for other people," said Jennifer Tislerics, with the Gift of Life Michigan.

Greg Griffin is grateful to his wife for trying to help him and others.

"She's doing it to help everybody, not just me. It's just this passion that she has to help people," he said.

