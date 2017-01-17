Girls AP High School Basketball rankings

Michigan prep girls basketball poll

By The Associated Press

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Total Points

1. Detroit King (3) (7-1) 67

(tie)Warren Cousino (8-2) 67

3. Saginaw Heritage (2) (10-0) 64

4. Midland Dow (8-1) 58

5. Port Huron Northern (9-1) 56

6. Clarkston (10-1) 39

7. Muskegon Mona Shores (8-2) 37

8. Southfield A & T (6-3) 36

9. East Lansing (7-1) 31

10. DeWitt (8-1) 24

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit Renaissance (7-1) 22, East Kentwood (9-1) 16, Marquette (9-1) 13.

Class B

School Total Points

1. Detroit Country Day (4) (9-0) 74

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (1) (10-0) 67

3. Williamston (10-1) 64

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1) 60

5. Marshall (8-1) 58

6. Freeland (8-0) 50

7. Bay City John Glenn (7-2) 44

8. Frankenmuth (9-1) 35

9. Ida (8-1) 32

10. Kalkaska (5-0) 24

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Hamilton (8-1) 24, Holland Christian (7-2) 18, Alma (7-1) 16, Marine City (8-0) 14.

Class C

School Total Points

1. Traverse City St. Francis (1) (7-1) 50

2. Sandusky (1) (10-0) 49

3. Pewamo-Westphalia (8-1) 46

4. Detroit Edison PSA ECOE (3) (7-0) 45

(tie)Flint Hamady (8-1) 45

6. Laingsburg (7-1) 43

7. Reese (8-1) 42

8. Centreville (9-1) 40

9. Hemlock (8-1) 37

10. St. Ignace LaSalle (6-1) 35

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Michigan Center (9-0) 31, Beaverton (7-0) 29, Byron (8-1) 22, Norway (8-0) 20, Munising (8-0) 13.

Class D

School Total Points

1. Pittsford (4) (10-0) 60

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (9-0) 56

3. Rogers City (8-0) 52

4. Portland St. Patrick (8-2) 45

5. Cedarville (7-1) 41

6. Bellaire (7-1) 37

7. Hillman (7-1) 32

8. Waterford Our Lady (6-3) 27

9. McBain Northern Mich. Christian (6-2) 24

10. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (8-1) 18

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Novi Franklin Road Christian (6-1) 14, Adrian Lenawee Christian (5-2) 13, Baraga (7-1) 13.

