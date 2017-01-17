Girls AP High School Basketball rankings - WNEM TV 5

Girls AP High School Basketball rankings

Posted: Updated:
Michigan prep girls basketball poll
By The Associated Press
The  top  10  teams  in  the  Michigan  Associated  Press  high  school  basketball  poll,  with  records  in  parentheses.  Totals  are  based  on  15  points  for  a  first-place  vote,  14  for  second,etc.:
Class A
School                                                            Total  Points
1.  Detroit  King  (3)            (7-1)          67 
(tie)Warren  Cousino            (8-2)          67 
3.  Saginaw  Heritage  (2)    (10-0)      64 
4.  Midland  Dow                      (8-1)          58 
5.  Port  Huron  Northern      (9-1)          56 
6.  Clarkston                          (10-1)      39 
7.  Muskegon  Mona  Shores    (8-2)          37 
8.  Southfield  A  &  T            (6-3)          36 
9.  East  Lansing                    (7-1)          31 
10.  DeWitt                              (8-1)          24 
                                               
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit Renaissance (7-1) 22, East Kentwood (9-1) 16, Marquette (9-1) 13.
Class B
School                                                            Total  Points 
1.  Detroit  Country  Day  (4)                    (9-0)                  74 
2.  Ypsilanti  Arbor  Preparatory  (1)    (10-0)              67 
3.  Williamston                                            (10-1)              64 
4.  Grand  Rapids  Catholic  Central        (9-1)                  60 
5.  Marshall                                                  (8-1)                  58 
6.  Freeland                                                  (8-0)                  50 
7.  Bay  City  John  Glenn                            (7-2)                  44 
8.  Frankenmuth                                            (9-1)                  35 
9.  Ida                                                            (8-1)                  32 
10.  Kalkaska                                                (5-0)                  24 
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Hamilton (8-1) 24, Holland Christian (7-2) 18, Alma (7-1) 16, Marine City (8-0) 14.
Class C
School                                                        Total  Points 
1.  Traverse  City  St.  Francis  (1)    (7-1)                  50 
2.  Sandusky  (1)                                      (10-0)              49 
3.  Pewamo-Westphalia                            (8-1)                  46 
4.  Detroit  Edison  PSA  ECOE  (3)        (7-0)                  45 
(tie)Flint  Hamady                                  (8-1)                  45 
6.  Laingsburg                                          (7-1)                  43 
7.  Reese                                                    (8-1)                  42 
8.  Centreville                                        (9-1)                  40 
9.  Hemlock                                                (8-1)                  37 
10.  St.  Ignace  LaSalle                        (6-1)                  35 
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Michigan Center (9-0) 31, Beaverton (7-0) 29, Byron (8-1) 22, Norway (8-0) 20, Munising (8-0) 13.
Class D
School                                                            Total  Points 
1.  Pittsford  (4)                                        (10-0)            60 
2.  Mount  Pleasant  Sacred  Heart            (9-0)                  56 
3.  Rogers  City                                            (8-0)                  52 
4.  Portland  St.  Patrick                          (8-2)                  45 
5.  Cedarville                                              (7-1)                  41 
6.  Bellaire                                                  (7-1)                  37 
7.  Hillman                                                    (7-1)                  32 
8.  Waterford  Our  Lady                              (6-3)                  27 
9.  McBain  Northern  Mich.  Christian    (6-2)                  24 
10.  St.  Joseph  Michigan  Lutheran        (8-1)                  18 
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Novi Franklin Road Christian (6-1) 14, Adrian Lenawee Christian (5-2) 13, Baraga (7-1) 13.
Copyright Associated Press 2017.  All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.