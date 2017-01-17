Boys AP HIgh School Basketball poll

Michigan prep boys basketball poll

By The Associated Press

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Total Points

1. Clarkston (3) (9-0) 73

2. Grand Rapids Christian (1) (6-0) 69

3. East Lansing (1) (8-0) 62

4. Detroit U-D Jesuit (7-2) 48

5. Detroit East English (7-1) 45

6. Muskegon (7-0) 36

7. Macomb Dakota (6-3) 33

8. Kalamazoo Central (7-1) 32

9. Holland West Ottawa (6-1) 26

10. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (9-1) 25

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Saginaw (7-1) 24, Belleville (7-1) 20, Ann Arbor Huron (8-1) 19, Detroit King (6-1) 19, Ann Arbor Skyline (7-3) 14, Walled Lake Western (7-1) 13.

Class B

School Total Points

1. Wyoming Godwin Heights (3) (8-0) 58

2. River Rouge (9-0) 55

3. Benton Harbor (1) (9-0) 53

4. New Haven (7-1) 37

5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-0) 36

6. Bridgeport (8-0) 35

7. Williamston (8-1) 33

8. Wayland (5-2) 28

9. Freeland (7-0) 27

10. Big Rapids (6-0) 26

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Macomb Lutheran North (8-1) 22, Dundee (9-0) 14.

Class C

School Total Points

1. McBain (4) (8-0) 74

2. Flint Beecher (1) (6-2) 54

3. Negaunee (7-0) 45

4. Pewamo-Westphalia (6-0) 42

5. Kalamazoo Hackett Cath. Central (7-0) 40

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (6-0) 39

7. Norway (8-0) 36

8. Sand Creek (8-0) 31

9. Hanover-Horton (6-0) 30

(tie)Beaverton (7-1) 30

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Manton (6-1) 25, Ottawa Lake Whiteford (8-1) 24, Riverview Gabriel Richard (8-0) 20, Niles Brandywine (7-0) 17, Marlette (9-0) 16, Iron Mountain (7-1) 14.

Class D

School Total Points

1. Lansing Christian (1) (7-1) 56

2. Powers North Central (3) (7-0) 54

3. Fowler (6-1) 48

4. Buckley (5-0) 46

5. Hillman (5-0) 43

6. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (5-4) 31

7. Frankfort-Elberta (5-0) 26

8. Bark River-Harris (7-1) 22

9. Bellaire (7-1) 20

10. Brimley (7-2) 13

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Baldwin (5-1) 13, Fulton-Middleton (4-3) 12.

