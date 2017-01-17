Boys AP HIgh School Basketball poll - WNEM TV 5

Boys AP HIgh School Basketball poll

Michigan prep boys basketball poll
By The Associated Press
   The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
Class A
School                                                                    Total  Points 
  1.  Clarkston  (3)                                (9-0)    73                     
  2.  Grand  Rapids  Christian  (1)      (6-0)    69                     
  3.  East  Lansing  (1)                          (8-0)    62                     
  4.  Detroit  U-D  Jesuit                      (7-2)    48                     
  5.  Detroit  East  English                  (7-1)    45                     
  6.  Muskegon                                          (7-0)    36                     
  7.  Macomb  Dakota                                (6-3)    33                     
  8.  Kalamazoo  Central                        (7-1)    32                     
  9.  Holland  West  Ottawa                    (6-1)    26                     
10.  Flint  Carman-Ainsworth              (9-1)    25                     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Saginaw (7-1) 24, Belleville (7-1) 20, Ann Arbor Huron (8-1) 19, Detroit King (6-1) 19, Ann Arbor Skyline (7-3) 14, Walled Lake Western (7-1) 13.
Class B
School                                                                              Total  Points 
  1.  Wyoming  Godwin  Heights  (3)            (8-0)        58                     
  2.  River  Rouge                                          (9-0)        55                     
  3.  Benton  Harbor  (1)                              (9-0)        53                     
  4.  New  Haven                                              (7-1)        37                     
  5.  Grand  Rapids  Catholic  Central      (7-0)        36                     
  6.  Bridgeport                                            (8-0)        35                     
  7.  Williamston                                          (8-1)        33                     
  8.  Wayland                                                  (5-2)        28                     
  9.  Freeland                                                (7-0)        27                     
10.  Big  Rapids                                            (6-0)        26                     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Macomb Lutheran North (8-1) 22, Dundee (9-0) 14.
Class C
School                                                                                Total  Points 
  1.  McBain  (4)                                                  (8-0)    74                     
  2.  Flint  Beecher  (1)                                    (6-2)    54                     
  3.  Negaunee                                                      (7-0)    45                     
  4.  Pewamo-Westphalia                                    (6-0)    42                     
  5.  Kalamazoo  Hackett  Cath.  Central        (7-0)    40                     
  6.  Monroe  St.  Mary  Catholic  Central      (6-0)    39                     
  7.  Norway                                                          (8-0)    36                     
  8.  Sand  Creek                                                  (8-0)    31                     
  9.  Hanover-Horton                                          (6-0)    30                     
  (tie)Beaverton                                                (7-1)    30                     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Manton (6-1) 25, Ottawa Lake Whiteford (8-1) 24, Riverview Gabriel Richard (8-0) 20, Niles Brandywine (7-0) 17, Marlette (9-0) 16, Iron Mountain (7-1) 14.
Class D
School                                                                      Total  Points 
  1.  Lansing  Christian  (1)                  (7-1)    56                     
  2.  Powers  North  Central  (3)            (7-0)    54                     
  3.  Fowler                                                (6-1)    48                     
  4.  Buckley                                              (5-0)    46                     
  5.  Hillman                                              (5-0)    43                     
  6.  Wyoming  Tri-unity  Christian      (5-4)    31                     
  7.  Frankfort-Elberta                          (5-0)    26                     
  8.  Bark  River-Harris                          (7-1)    22                     
  9.  Bellaire                                            (7-1)    20                     
10.  Brimley                                              (7-2)    13                     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Baldwin (5-1) 13, Fulton-Middleton (4-3) 12.
