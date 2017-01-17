Teacher under fire for not allowing students to watch Trump's inauguration speech

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 8 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 8 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >
Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.More >
Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.More >
Linkin Park has canceled its upcoming tour just days after the death of the band's frontman, Chester Bennington.More >
Linkin Park has canceled its upcoming tour just days after the death of the band's frontman, Chester Bennington.More >
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during “Back to School” season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.More >
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during “Back to School” season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.More >
A Michigan man who told police he killed his 5-year-old stepdaughter and set fire to the family's apartment after she interrupted his nap has been convicted of first-degree murder.More >
A Michigan man who told police he killed his 5-year-old stepdaughter and set fire to the family's apartment after she interrupted his nap has been convicted of first-degree murder.More >
A country music star is giving a big shout out to Mid-Michigan.More >
A country music star is giving a big shout out to Mid-Michigan.More >
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >
A Saginaw Township police officer hurt in a police-involved shooting has been released from the hospital. This as we learn that the man who was fatally shot had only one wrist in handcuffs when other officers arrived on the scene.More >
A Saginaw Township police officer hurt in a police-involved shooting has been released from the hospital. This as we learn that the man who was fatally shot had only one wrist in handcuffs when other officers arrived on the scene.More >
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >