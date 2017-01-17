AG: State regulators have 'lost credibility' on Flint water

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has joined Flint residents in a lawsuit that seeks home delivery of bottled water if lead filters haven't been properly installed.

In a court filing Tuesday, Schuette urged a judge to keep a November injunction in place. Gov. Rick Snyder's administration wants federal Judge David Lawson to drop the order, citing improvement in Flint's water.

Schuette and special counsel Noah Hall say state regulators have "lost credibility" to enforce rules on lead in water.

Lawson's order directs the state and Flint to deliver bottled water if a home filter isn't working. At the same time, he's also appointed a mediator to try to settle the dispute between the state and Flint residents.

Residents are urged to drink bottled water or filtered tap water.

