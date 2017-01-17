Spirit sign Danny Katic

SAGINAW, Mich. – Saginaw Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill announced Tuesday the signing of 2016 eighth round pick Danny Katic to an OHL Standard Player Agreement.

“We are very pleased Danny has signed an OHL Standard Player Agreement with the Saginaw Spirit.” said Drinkill. “He came to development camp this spring and made an impression right away showing his ability to create scoring for himself and others. Danny continued to develop over the summer, playing well in main camp before being sent to Fort Erie to work on all aspects of his game. He has done everything we have wanted him to do this season and has had a great deal of success. We are looking forward to seeing him in a Spirit uniform this weekend and to continue to monitor and watch his progress the rest of the season while he plays in Fort Erie. I would like to thank Fort Erie for all the work they have done to help Danny get to this point and for allowing him to come start his OHL career with the Saginaw Spirit.”

Katic, 16, is a current member of the Fort Erie Meteors, where he is averaging more than a point per game with 40 points through 37 games this season. He is currently the top scorer in the GOJHL among 16-year old players. Katic was also a participant in this season’s GOJHL Top Prospects Game.

“I am beyond excited to fulfill my dream of playing in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit,” said the native of Porcupine, Ontario. “I was very impressed by the organization’s effort to make the young guys feel at home during the summer months and I am so excited to make my debut in front of friends and family this week.”

Danny is not the first Katic to play in the Ontario Hockey League. His cousin Mark is a former first round pick of the Sarnia Sting appearing 227 games from 2005 through 2009. After being selected in the third round of the 2007 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders, Mark has spent most of his pro career in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Danny Katic will wear No. 12 for the Spirit and will play on this weekend’s road trip to Northern Ontario.

Copyright Saginaw Spirit 2017. All rights reserved.