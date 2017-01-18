Former President H.W. Bush hospitalized

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized, his office chief of staff told CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV.

The station says Mr. Bush is in Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center in Houston, where he lives with former first lady Barbara Bush.

Jean Becker says the former president, who’s 92, is in stable condition and “doing fine,” but the reason he was hospitalized wasn’t immediately disclosed.

Becker says Mr. Bush is expected to go home in a couple of days.

Further information is expected to be released later Wednesday morning.

In 2015, Mr. Bush spent a week in a Maine hospital after falling and breaking a bone in his neck, KHOU points out.

He is the oldest living former U.S. president, the station says.

