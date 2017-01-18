Former President H.W. Bush hospitalized

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 8 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >
Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.More >
Linkin Park has canceled its upcoming tour just days after the death of the band's frontman, Chester Bennington.More >
Two men are lucky to be alive after the vehicle they were in overturned in a single vehicle crash.More >
A country music star is giving a big shout out to Mid-Michigan.More >
A Michigan man who told police he killed his 5-year-old stepdaughter and set fire to the family's apartment after she interrupted his nap has been convicted of first-degree murder.More >
We all know the world is full of tough news, unfair situations, and just plain deplorable acts. However, there are some things that can make everything better. And we might have found one.More >
President Donald Trump said Saturday that he has "complete power" to issue pardons, an assertion that comes amid investigations into Russian interference in last year's presidential election.More >
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during “Back to School” season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.More >
