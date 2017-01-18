Crews work on busy Mid-Michigan bridge

Drivers had to make a detour on their way into work Wednesday morning.

Liberty Bridge in Bay City was closed to all vehicle for part of the day while workers removed a center lock for repair.

The bridge was scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., but crews finished earlier, re-opening before 1 p.m.

