Crews work on busy Mid-Michigan bridge - WNEM TV 5

Crews work on busy Mid-Michigan bridge

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Drivers had to make a detour on their way into work Wednesday morning. 

Liberty Bridge in Bay City was closed to all vehicle for part of the day while workers removed a center lock for repair. 

The bridge was scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., but crews finished earlier, re-opening before 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.