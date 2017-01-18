Can you solve this man's murder? - WNEM TV 5

Can you solve this man's murder?

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI

Your help is needed to solve a man's murder five years after it happened. 

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genessee County said someone shot and killed 28-year-old Samuel "Sammy G" Garner on Jan. 17, 2012. 

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Winona Drive, near Welch Boulevard in Flint. 

He was found outside his home by a family member and rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries, investigators said. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

