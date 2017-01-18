Weather, illness causing blood donation shortage - WNEM TV 5

Weather, illness causing blood donation shortage

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Weather and illness is causing a shortage of blood donations.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Saturday, Jan. 21, O-negative blood donors will receive a $10 gift card in the mail through Michigan Blood Donor Center.

“Because of bad weather and illness across the state, we’ve been seeing fewer donations,” said Jim Wilson, president of Michigan Blood. “But the need for blood never stops, even in a storm. A blood donation today could mean three lives saved tomorrow.”

O-negative is the universal blood type and often what hospital turn to where there is an immediate need for a blood transfusion.

Only seven percent of the population has O-negative blood.

Below is a list of donor centers in the Great Lakes Bay Region:  Mobile users click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.