Weather, illness causing blood donation shortage

Weather and illness is causing a shortage of blood donations.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Saturday, Jan. 21, O-negative blood donors will receive a $10 gift card in the mail through Michigan Blood Donor Center.

“Because of bad weather and illness across the state, we’ve been seeing fewer donations,” said Jim Wilson, president of Michigan Blood. “But the need for blood never stops, even in a storm. A blood donation today could mean three lives saved tomorrow.”

O-negative is the universal blood type and often what hospital turn to where there is an immediate need for a blood transfusion.

Only seven percent of the population has O-negative blood.

Below is a list of donor centers in the Great Lakes Bay Region: Mobile users click here.

