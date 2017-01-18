Fisherman rescued during foggy night

Two fisherman were rescued from the Saginaw Bay after authorities say they left shore without a compass and got lost during a foggy night.

On Jan. 17 at about 6:21 p.m., the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office received a report from central dispatch about two lost fishermen on the Saginaw Bay.

Dispatch told investigators the two fisherman, a 63-year-old Essexville man and a 37-year-old Bay City man, had walked out from Vanderbilt Park and were about a mile out when it became dark and fog rolled, making it so they could no longer see the shore.

The fisherman had no compass or other means to find shore, they said.

Deputies operating an airboat found the men around 8:53 p.m. about one mile off shore. The Coast Guard has also been notified and had just arrived when they were found.

Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent wants to remind all boaters and fisherman to never leave shore without a means of direction finding.

“Leaving shore without a means of direction finding is a recipe for disaster,” he said. “Any smart phone has the capability of a compass app, however, it should not be relied up as smart phones lose battery strength quickly in the cold. A good, old fashioned compass should be taken anytime you ice fish on Saginaw Bay.”

