Mid-Michigan graduate, NMU football player dies at 20 - WNEM TV 5

Mid-Michigan graduate, NMU football player dies at 20

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
By Jason Fielder, TV5 Sports Reporter
LAPEER, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan native and Northern Michigan University football player has passed away.

Anthony Herbert, 20, died Tuesday morning in his residence hall room, a source confirmed to TV5. Herbert was a Lapeer High School graduate and a construction management major at NMU.

Herbert, a 6’4” and 315-pound lineman for the university, played 11 games this season. He earned a spot on the all-GLIAC academic team.

No further details on his death were released. 

A gofundme account has been set-up to help with funeral expenses. You can find it here.

