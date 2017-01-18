Mid-Michigan graduate, NMU football player dies at 20

A Mid-Michigan native and Northern Michigan University football player has passed away.

Anthony Herbert, 20, died Tuesday morning in his residence hall room, a source confirmed to TV5. Herbert was a Lapeer High School graduate and a construction management major at NMU.

Rest up, T-Bone. You will be missed. Thoughts and prayers to the family of LHS graduate Anthony Herbert. pic.twitter.com/GKIv6w2fF7 — LapeerSchools (@Lapeerschools) January 17, 2017

Herbert, a 6’4” and 315-pound lineman for the university, played 11 games this season. He earned a spot on the all-GLIAC academic team.

No further details on his death were released.

A gofundme account has been set-up to help with funeral expenses. You can find it here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.