Astronaut's space photo shows city lights

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
A NASA astronaut greeted Michigan from an unbelievable view.

Commander Shane Kimbrough tweeted the photo Jan. 17 showing the bright lights of Detroit, Toledo and Cleveland.

Flint, Saginaw, Lansing and Jackson are visible in the photo.

Kimbrough is part of NASA’s Expedition 50 on the International Space Station.

He’s been posting photos of major cities in the United States and across the world since he arrived at the station in October. 

